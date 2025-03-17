Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 564,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 612,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In other Sintana Energy news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 590,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$493,889.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 790,900 shares of company stock worth $660,249. 15.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

