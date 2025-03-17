Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $436.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.25.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

