Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.30 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 313,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

