Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 4,344 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,457 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 902.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 70,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,273.36. This represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $369,163.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,023.24. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,566. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Equitable Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

