Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 5,038 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,435 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,032 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 773,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $12,676,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.63 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

