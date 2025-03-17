Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $13,087,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawkins by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 127.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.68. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.37%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

