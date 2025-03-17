SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $96.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $94.58 and a 12-month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

