SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $5,919,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,106. This represents a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $4,017,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,766 shares of company stock worth $73,804,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $115.83 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -526.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.04.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

