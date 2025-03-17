SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 146,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $756,298.62. The trade was a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $832,966.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,319,952.14. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,592 shares of company stock valued at $31,677,291 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $33.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

