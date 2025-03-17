SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,168.7% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,709,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,958,000 after buying an additional 9,604,302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,672,000 after acquiring an additional 574,897 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,258 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 946,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $52.74.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
