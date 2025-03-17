SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 934 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 107.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 69.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.