Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
NASDAQ:CREG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. 5,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,777. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
Read More
