Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CREG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. 5,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,777. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

