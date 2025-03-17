SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Short Interest Update

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SolarBank Stock Performance
SUUN opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 million and a PE ratio of -21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. SolarBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.
SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. SolarBank had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarBank will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarBank
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on SolarBank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on SUUN
SolarBank Company Profile
SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SolarBank
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Meta Platforms: Can LLaMA Drive Long-Term Stock Growth?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Unique and Dominant Consumer Staples ETF Plays
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Offering Higher Yields and Bullish Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for SolarBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.