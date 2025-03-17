SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average of $123.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $149.44.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

