SouthState Corp Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $257.31 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.81. The company has a market capitalization of $255.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

