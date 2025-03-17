SouthState Corp Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.3% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,318,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $484.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $567.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.