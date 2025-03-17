SouthState Corp Sells 8,836 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 315,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.