Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 203117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Spark New Zealand Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

