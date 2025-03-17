StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,762,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

StealthGas Stock Down 0.4 %

StealthGas stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 77,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.