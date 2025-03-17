Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 326,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

SCM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 209,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $391.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

