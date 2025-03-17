Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $369.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

