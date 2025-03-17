STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.15), with a volume of 37095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.09.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. STV Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 earnings per share for the current year.

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

