Swiss National Bank Has $39.98 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Evergy worth $39,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Evergy Stock Up 1.3 %

EVRG stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

