Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Dynatrace worth $45,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $126,592,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,209,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,906,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 85.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after buying an additional 981,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.45 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

