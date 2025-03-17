Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Zscaler worth $46,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $197.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.24 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $217.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.