Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,700 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.05% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $38,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $168.11 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $175.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

