Swiss National Bank Sells 28,500 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mar 17th, 2025

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Omnicom Group worth $47,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 291,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,450,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,863,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

