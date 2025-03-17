Swiss National Bank Sells 9,500 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of F5 worth $41,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $59,623,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $53,212,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 191,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth about $35,090,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 134,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,689.04. This represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $262.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.85 and a 200-day moving average of $250.26. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

