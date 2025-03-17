Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Update

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 897,400 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 630,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.3 %

Sylvamo stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 605,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $1,392,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,526.32. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $230,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $211,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 27.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

