Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sysco worth $31,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.