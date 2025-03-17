T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Purchased by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,780 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned approximately 8.80% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,985,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSPA opened at $35.30 on Monday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

