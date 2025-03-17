Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 561724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
