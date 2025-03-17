Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 561724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $6,760,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15,449.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 500,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 497,457 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $5,915,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 729,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 313,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

