Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $104.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.63. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.87.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

