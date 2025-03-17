TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TATT opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $282.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.99. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $33.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TATT shares. StockNews.com upgraded TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Benchmark started coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TATT. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,349,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TAT Technologies by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TAT Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

