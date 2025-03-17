TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 296 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.