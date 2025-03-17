TCTC Holdings LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $22.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

