TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 33,901 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DigitalBridge Group worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 3.6 %

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 318.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalBridge Group

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.