TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 30,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE UNP opened at $237.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.05 and a 200 day moving average of $240.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

