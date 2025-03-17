TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 992,105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 73,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.