Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.

Tecogen Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of Tecogen stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. 352,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.05. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.