Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.
Tecogen Trading Up 19.5 %
Shares of Tecogen stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. 352,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.05. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Tecogen Company Profile
