Telecom Stocks To Research – March 14th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, AT&T, and CRH are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are equity securities issued by companies involved in the telecommunications industry, which includes services such as mobile and fixed-line communications, broadband, and internet services. These stocks represent ownership in firms that provide the infrastructure and technology necessary for global communication and data transmission. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.43. 13,396,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,369,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $31.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $843.46. 1,138,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,187. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 123.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $997.51 and a 200 day moving average of $983.31. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. 5,054,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,715,512. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 15,867,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,641,777. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,355. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98.

