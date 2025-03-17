Terra Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Sysco comprises approximately 1.5% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.33.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

