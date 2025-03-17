Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tharimmune

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Tharimmune Price Performance

Shares of THAR opened at $1.45 on Monday. Tharimmune has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on THAR shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Tharimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Tharimmune in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

