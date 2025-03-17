The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $341.99 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.13.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

