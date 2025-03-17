The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 657,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $73,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

