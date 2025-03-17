Tidemark LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 379.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

