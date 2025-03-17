Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $52.28 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,379 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $52,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $89.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.