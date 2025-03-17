Top Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – March 16th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies that either deal directly with bitcoin, such as mining, trading, or providing related financial services, or hold significant investments in bitcoin. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the price movements of bitcoin without owning the digital asset itself, while the company’s broader business activities and market risks can also influence the stock’s performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,542,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,252,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,927,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,270,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. MARA has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,939,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,475. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

