TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Up 0.1 %

TPGXL opened at $25.62 on Monday. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.4344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

