Traders Buy High Volume of United States Steel Call Options (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 101,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 71,636 call options.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,197. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,731,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,712,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,795,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,620,000. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,946,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

